Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE: PZG) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Paramount Gold Nevada to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors 650 1862 1960 105 2.33

Paramount Gold Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28% Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors -68.64% 0.73% -0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 -$6.43 million -4.74 Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -13.37

Paramount Gold Nevada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Gold Nevada. Paramount Gold Nevada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada rivals beat Paramount Gold Nevada on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

