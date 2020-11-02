PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.88. 113,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 increased their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

