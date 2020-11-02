PCHAIN Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $9,707.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.46 or 0.03939164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00225014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026173 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,861,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,499,298 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

