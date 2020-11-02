Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,901.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Edwards bought 9,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,756 shares in the company, valued at $814,998. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

