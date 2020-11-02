Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $292.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $253.00 to $292.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.38.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,003.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,022 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,417 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

