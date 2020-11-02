PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

