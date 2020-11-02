Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.11% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIRS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.33. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. On average, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

