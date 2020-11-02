Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 44.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Pioneer Municipal High has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

