Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 44.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Pioneer Municipal High has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.45.
About Pioneer Municipal High
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
