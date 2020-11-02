Piper Sandler Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $29.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.11.

BKU opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 169,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

