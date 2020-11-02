ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $69,561.97 and approximately $40.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00495387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003834 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003427 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.01281749 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 175,992,162 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.