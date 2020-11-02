QASH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156,755.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, LATOKEN, Gate.io and EXX. QASH has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $156,755.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QASH

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EXX, LATOKEN, Liquid, Gate.io, GOPAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

