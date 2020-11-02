Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $142,131,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after acquiring an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,607. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,440,921. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

