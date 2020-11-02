Quaker Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 0.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 188,375 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4,012.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,392 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,636.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. 252,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772,405. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.