Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,892 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,896,000 after buying an additional 1,245,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,057,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,166,000 after acquiring an additional 955,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,026,000 after acquiring an additional 495,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.