Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,056. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

