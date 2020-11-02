Quaker Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,589,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,505,000.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.