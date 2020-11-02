Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $13.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 7.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 205,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.78. 1,938,593 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

