Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,401. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit