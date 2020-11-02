Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,401. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

