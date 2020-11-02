Quaker Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,545 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 7.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 50,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 32,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.