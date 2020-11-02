Quaker Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 49.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

VHT traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,482. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $213.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

