Quaker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 139,229 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VFH stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $59.87. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,292. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.