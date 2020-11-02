Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,918 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,505. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

