Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,754,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.00. 4,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

