Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,000,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,020. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.