Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,556 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $393.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Comments


