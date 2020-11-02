Rapidz Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $66,821.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

