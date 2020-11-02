Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, DDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $369,725.12 and $168,312.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.46 or 0.03939164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00225014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026173 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DEx.top, ABCC, Hotbit, BitForex, FCoin, HADAX, Coinrail, Bibox, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

