Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

