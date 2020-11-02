Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Earnings History for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit