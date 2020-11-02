Reviewing CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) & Wegener (NASDAQ:WGNR)

Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wegener and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wegener N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CalAmp $366.11 million 0.69 -$79.30 million $0.15 47.93

Wegener has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Volatility & Risk

Wegener has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wegener and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wegener N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -25.07% -2.84% -0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wegener and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wegener 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 2 5 0 2.50

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 39.58%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Wegener.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Wegener shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats Wegener on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wegener

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc., designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment. It also provides Unity satellite media receivers, including Unity 552 for private and business television networks; Unity 4600, a digital satellite receiver that is used primarily by program originators to distribute analog and digital programming; and Unity 202 audio receiver for business music providers. In addition, the company offers digital television digital stream processors for cable and telecom headends allowing them to integrate local off-air high definition broadcast television channels and digital programs, and insert them onto their networks; uplink equipment for video and audio distribution; and customized products. It serves business and private networks, broadcast television and program originators, and radio broadcasters through direct sales force, sales representatives, value added resellers, integrators, and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Wegener Corporation is a subsidiary of Novra Technologies, Inc.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

