Reviewing DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DS Smith shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

freenet has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Smith has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares freenet and DS Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 6.65% 14.31% 3.89% DS Smith N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for freenet and DS Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 1 1 0 2.50 DS Smith 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares freenet and DS Smith’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $3.28 billion 0.76 $213.81 million $1.67 11.74 DS Smith $7.65 billion 0.50 $667.50 million $0.42 8.48

DS Smith has higher revenue and earnings than freenet. DS Smith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

freenet beats DS Smith on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands. It also supplies digital applications related to home automation and security, health, data security, and entertainment and infotainment, including smart phones, tablets, notebooks, and accessories. In addition, the company offers services related to IPTV, including planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, as well as DVB-T2 services for end users; Freenet TV and waipu.tv in the field of digital motion picture entertainment; payment services for end customers; and digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices. Further, it distributes and sells mobile communications devices and additional services for mobile data communications; and offers e-commerce/advertising services, as well as develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services for corporate customers. It operates approximately 530 mobilcom-debitel shops and 43 stores under the GRAVIS brand. The company also sells its products through approximately 400 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, plastics recycling, and zero waste solutions, as well as equipment for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers, as well as related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It provides its packaging solutions for the food and drink, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce and e-retail, and converter industries. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

