Reviewing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & GAINSCO (NASDAQ:GANS)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICC and GAINSCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $59.53 million 0.70 $4.29 million N/A N/A GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.98 $20.21 million N/A N/A

GAINSCO has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 4.32% 3.66% 1.40% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ICC and GAINSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICC beats GAINSCO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

