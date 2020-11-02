Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 1,302 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 54,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6,293.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

