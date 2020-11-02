Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 675 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

