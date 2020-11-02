Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $220.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.15.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

