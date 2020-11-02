Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Humana by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

HUM stock opened at $399.28 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $449.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.47 and a 200-day moving average of $397.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.