Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 65.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,178,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after buying an additional 190,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

Shares of GS opened at $191.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.86 and its 200-day moving average is $198.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

