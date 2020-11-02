Rock Creek Group LP Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

