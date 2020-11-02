Rock Creek Group LP Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXC opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

