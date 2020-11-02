Rock Creek Group LP Has $229,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

BKNG opened at $1,622.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,730.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,670.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

