Rock Creek Group LP Has $339,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $291,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,509 shares of company stock worth $73,894,877 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.