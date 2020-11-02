Rock Creek Group LP Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NYSE:TJX opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.