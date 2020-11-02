Rock Creek Group LP Has $52,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.