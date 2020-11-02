Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

