Rock Creek Group LP Invests $37,000 in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $72,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 33.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 171.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFI stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.91.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

