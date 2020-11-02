Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $108,000 Investment in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $122.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

