Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 427 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

