Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Docusign by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $204.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.61.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

