Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE COP opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

