Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.