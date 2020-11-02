Rock Creek Group LP Sells 1,456 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $208.71 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.98. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

